WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River has announced its Animal Inoculation Day.

Dr. Don Buler will administer rabies shots for $18 on Wednesday, April 19, at the City Facility at 14th Street & Madison in Wood River. Dogs will be take from 6:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. and cats from 7:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Other shots are available upon request.

Residents  may also purchase their city dog and cat licenses at this time. The license fee is $3.50 for male and spayed female dogs; $5.50 for unspayed female and $2.00 for cats. After May 30th, a penalty is applied to the license fee.

Madison County registration fee is due at the time of service. No vaccinations will be given unless paid. Fee for Madison County is $10 if spayed or neutered and $30 if not.

If you have questions, please contact city hall at (618) 251-3100.

