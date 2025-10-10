Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River is taking action to deter dumpster diving after City Council members this week approved setting fines of up to $750 per offense.

An ordinance amending a section of the City Code “prohibiting unauthorized scavenging from refuse containers” was passed unanimously at this week’s City Council meeting.

The ordinance states Police Chief Brad Wells has advised city officials of “problems with persons engaging in unauthorized scavenging of refuse containers within City limits, thereby endangering public health and safety and causing damage to private property.”

The City Code amendment aims to promote the health and welfare of Wood River residents by “prohibiting unauthorized persons from removing, distributing, or scattering refuse, recyclables, or yard waste from containers placed for collection, which will help maintain clean and sanitary conditions throughout City limits.”

The newly approved ordinance imposes fines of $100 to $750 for each offense; each act of scavenging, or each day a violation continues, will be treated and fined as a separate offense.

The ordinance does not apply to any “authorized collector” of refuse material, which includes property owners or tenants managing their own refuse and city employees or contractors engaged in official duties. Exceptions also apply to charitable or recycling collection programs, but these must be approved in writing by the city.

