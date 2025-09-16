Wood River City Council Meeting

The all-inclusive playground at Wood River’s Central Park, where a splash pad may be installed pending grant approval.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River is applying for state funding to build a splash pad in Central Park.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Pat Minogue announced his current proposal for a $750,000 splash pad between the Rec Center and Round House, which he feels is an ideal location.

“We feel like that’s the best spot, just because of the current existing infrastructure for the drainage … also the proximity to restrooms in the Rec Center and also in the Round House,” Minogue said.

Article continues after sponsor message

He added that the finished product would likely offer something new and different to surrounding communities, attracting residents and visitors alike.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a different design than the one we proposed last year,” Minogue said. “This one, it’s called a HydraHub and it’s almost like a massive playground in the middle of the splash pad.

“I’ve never really seen anything like that in the area, so I think it would be something a little bit different than a typical splash pad. It could bring people not only from Wood River, but neighboring communities.”

If the city’s application for an Open Space Lands Aquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant is approved, the city would be responsible for matching 50% of the funding. This would amount to $375,000 from Wood River, matched by another $375,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Councilman Bill Dettmers asked Minogue about alternative funding methods to help offset the cost of the splash pad. Minogue said he would explore the city’s eligibility other options, including potential Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) and Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grants.

City Council members then unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for the OSLAD grant. A full recording of the Sept. 15, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this:

Jerseyville Splash Pad Extends Season/Hours, Launches Phone Number
Aug 19, 2025
Brand-New Jerseyville Splash Pad Opens in Partnership with American Water Charitable Foundation & Illinois American Water
Sep 4, 2025
Alton Splash Pad Closures Announced For Upcoming Amphitheater Events
Jun 23, 2025
City of Red Bud Unveils New Inclusive Splash Pad at Park
Aug 21, 2025
Wood River Approves TIF Agreement For Ferguson Ave. Mixed-Use Development
Aug 18, 2025

 