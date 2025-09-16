Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – The City of Wood River is applying for state funding to build a splash pad in Central Park.

At Monday’s City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Pat Minogue announced his current proposal for a $750,000 splash pad between the Rec Center and Round House, which he feels is an ideal location.

“We feel like that’s the best spot, just because of the current existing infrastructure for the drainage … also the proximity to restrooms in the Rec Center and also in the Round House,” Minogue said.

He added that the finished product would likely offer something new and different to surrounding communities, attracting residents and visitors alike.

“It’s going to be a little bit of a different design than the one we proposed last year,” Minogue said. “This one, it’s called a HydraHub and it’s almost like a massive playground in the middle of the splash pad.

“I’ve never really seen anything like that in the area, so I think it would be something a little bit different than a typical splash pad. It could bring people not only from Wood River, but neighboring communities.”

If the city’s application for an Open Space Lands Aquisition and Development (OSLAD) grant is approved, the city would be responsible for matching 50% of the funding. This would amount to $375,000 from Wood River, matched by another $375,000 from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

Councilman Bill Dettmers asked Minogue about alternative funding methods to help offset the cost of the splash pad. Minogue said he would explore the city’s eligibility other options, including potential Metro East Park and Recreation District (MEPRD) and Madison County Park Enhancement Program (PEP) grants.

City Council members then unanimously approved a resolution authorizing the city to apply for the OSLAD grant. A full recording of the Sept. 15, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

