Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER - Wood River is one step closer to getting a new splash pad near the Roundhouse after the City Council on Monday voted unanimously to pursue a grant for the project.

Councilman Bill Dettmers suggested adding sand volleyball courts to the area, which City Manager Steve Palen said could be looked into, though it was noted such an addition may result in a smaller splash pad.

The viability of adding volleyball courts to the current project will be uncertain until the city receives a final design and price estimate for the splash pad. Palen suggested budgeting for the courts as a separate project, either next year or at the next grant opportunity.

City Council members later voted unanimously for the city to apply for a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Grant from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The splash pad is currently set to be built in the southeastern corner of Central Park near the Roundhouse; previous estimates place the construction timeline at two to three months. For more behind the Wood River splash pad proposal, see this related story on Riverbender.com.

A full recording of the Aug. 19, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story, on the Riverbender.com Facebook page, or on Riverbender.com/video.

