Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER - Wood River City Council members this week voted to pursue the creation of a dog park and pocket park in the city’s downtown.

City Manager Steve Palen requested to seek bids for both a “Wood River Downtown Pocket Park” and a “Wood River Downtown Dog Park.” Both requests were approved, and the city is now seeking bids for both projects.

The parks will be located at 217-223 E. Ferguson Ave., according to Palen. The estimated cost for the dog park is $100,000, while the pocket park is estimated to cost $150,000.

Palen said the pocket park will be maintained by the city and feature several amenities.

“There’s a bandstand, there’s going to be public bathrooms, there’ll be some seating benches, potentially some outside areas to eat,” Palen said. “It’ll be surrounded by a decorative keystone wall, so it’ll look nice,” he added.

He also said the city may look into installing permanent cornhole or “bags sets” at the pocket park.

Economic development funds have been budgeted for both park projects, according to Palen.

Both requests for bids were approved unanimously at the council’s Oct. 7, 2024 meeting. A full recording of that meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.