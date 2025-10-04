WOOD RIVER — The City of Wood River will conduct fire hydrant flushing and testing from October 6 through October 10, 2025, officials announced.

During this period, residents may notice discoloration in their water supply. City officials assured that despite the discoloration, the water remains safe to drink. They advised residents to avoid doing laundry during the flushing to prevent staining clothes.

If laundry is necessary, residents should check the water quality before washing.

The hydrant flushing is a routine maintenance procedure intended to remove sediment buildup in the water mains and to ensure that fire hydrants are functioning properly.

For questions, residents can contact the Water Division at 618-251-3133.