WOOD RIVER - A National Day of Prayer service will take place on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Wood River Roundhouse, according to organizer Debbie Ward.

The event will be held outside at the bandstand if weather conditions permit; otherwise, attendees will gather inside the building.

Meteorologist Mike Roberts will serve as the master of ceremonies for the evening. The event will feature the Passion Painter, who will contribute to the service's artistic elements.

Community leaders are set to lead prayers focusing on seven areas of influence in the nation: government, family, church, education, business and workplace, arts, media and entertainment, and military and first responders, Ward said.

Ward expressed gratitude for the community's support and invited anyone seeking additional information or photographs to reach out.