WOOD RIVER - While the city has not received complaints over the last few years, the water in Wood River during the flushing of the hydrants may be a little brown as it first jets from the tap.

Wood River Water Superintendent Mark Little said residents should not be concerned if they experience it, adding it could be a result from sediments during the city's bi-annual hydrant flush. Little said, during the flush, residents may notice a brownish tint to their water. He advised to let it run clear, which he said may only take a couple of seconds, before using it. While it is safe for consumption, Little said the real problem may come with the washing of clothes.

Article continues after sponsor message

"There is a liquid iron in the water, which, when added to chlorine, creates oxidizers, which do stain people's clothes," Little said.

While the city has not received complaints in a few years, Little said, he is advising the people of Wood River not to wash their white clothes with bleach during the flushing process. That process will continue from May 1-5. If clothing is washed with bleach during this time, there is a small chance brown stains may result.

Hydrant flushing is a process most local municipalities undertake in order to ensure the functionality of their fire hydrant systems in an effort to ensure the public safety of their residents. The possible discoloration is a result of sediments building in the pipes and may contain small amounts of iron, which is why the water may have a brownish tint, especially if some of the piping composition breaks loose into the water supply.

Little said the water is safe to drink, but advises running it from the tap until it loses its coloration - assuming such coloration is experienced - before consumption.

More like this: