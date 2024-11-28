WOOD RIVER - During this Thanksgiving holiday time, Wood River residents are saluting a cherished man who recently celebrated his 100th birthday.

Jacob Miller, a World War II veteran in the U.S. Army, was honored recently at the Wood River City Council meeting.

To celebrate a century of life and service to his community, Wood River resident Jacob Miller was honored this week as Mayor Tom Stalcup recently proclaimed Nov. 18, 2024 “Jacob Miller Day.”



“I have known him practically all my life,” Stalcup said of Miller. “He raised his family in Wood River, he came from Arkansas. All the kids were born in Wood River - they had two boys and a girl, and Jacob’s wife was a cook at Roxana High [School] for forever. Really, really nice family.”



The official proclamation describes Miller as “an individual whose journey has inspired and touched the lives of family, friends, and community.”



“Jacob has witnessed a century of change from World Wars to technological revolutions,” the proclamation states. “Yet, through it all, he remains an inspiration of joy, Christianity, and wisdom to his family and friends.”



Miller later went on to work as a pipefitter for Olin Industries after his time in World War II.



Jacob and his wife Edith, who have been married for 79 years, are the proud parents and grandparents of three children, seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.



“The family, friends, and all who know Jacob celebrate this remarkable milestone and honor the richness of the experiences, memories, and lessons shared over the years,” the proclamation continues.



