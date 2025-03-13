WOOD RIVER – A Wood River resident with an extensive criminal past faces new charges after being found with drugs and a firearm.

Timothy R. Vanausdoll III, 38, of Wood River, was charged with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender (a Class X felony), felon in possession of a weapon (a Class 2 felony) and possession of a controlled substance (a Class 4 felony).

On March 5, 2025, Vanausdoll allegedly possessed a Smith & Wesson M&P .45 Shield M2.0 handgun. The weapon was unlawful for him to possess as a felon previously convicted of unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in a 2021 Madison County case.

Article continues after sponsor message

A petition to deny his pretrial release states authoritative made contact with Vanausdoll after he was seen exiting stolen vehicle. At the time of these latest offenses, Vanausdoll was reportedly on parole and had an active arrest warrant out of St. Clair County from February of 2025.

“Defendant was placed under arrest and found to be in possession of cocaine and a loaded firearm,” the petition states of Vanausdoll. “Defendant further returned on active [Mandatory Supervised Release] out of Illinois Department of Corrections.”

Among the prior convictions in Vanausdoll’s extensive criminal history, dating back to 2007, are felony possession/use of a firearm, multiple drug-related charges, forgery, and violating probation.

Vanausdoll’s latest case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, and their records indicate he currently remains in custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: