

ROXANA - In 2024, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery supported over 100 local organizations through monetary donations, company-sponsored service projects, and employee volunteer efforts. Combined with employee giving and Phillips 66 corporate grants, the company invested over $1.1 million in total support.

“This region has so much to offer and has amazing support systems to ensure the viability of the residents and communities through a network of not-for-profit agencies, educational institutions, and emergency response networks.” Said Melissa Erker, Director of Midcontinent Public Affairs for Phillips 66. “ We are proud to be able to invest in so many programs to benefit our neighbors and communities.”

Through the local charitable giving budget, the Refinery donated over $355,000 to support educational, environmental, safety and well-being, and social advancement organizations and projects. Major gift recipients include the City of Wood River Re Center, Edwardsville Children’s Museum, Glen Ed Pantry, Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation, Friends of Pere Marquette Park, Audubon Center, the Hartford Police Department, and the Village of South Roxana.

“The refinery receives hundreds of donation requests every year,” Erker said. “Priorities are placed on projects that can positively impact the communities and residents most local to our operations. We look for high-impact projects that relate to our key investment priorities of education, environment, and community safety. Each year, we also look at the community needs and tweak our programming and funding to mirror the needs we are aware of. This year, we started a new program to assist local teacher fund projects in their classrooms.”

A total of 15 projects were funded in the Roxana, Wood River Hartford, and East Alton Wood River School Districts and at Connect Christian School through the Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery Teacher Grant Program. Grants included things like funding classroom equipment to enhance the learning experience to providing new funding to expand existing programs that have proven beneficial.

In addition to local funding, Phillips 66 supported regional organizations through $185,000 in corporate grants in 2024. The Nature Institute received $75,000 for invasive species removal and native prairie restoration. The Mississippi River Confluence Foundation received $50,000 to support the Mississippi River Basin Plastic Pollution Collaborative. The Roxana Parks Department received $50,000 to support improvements to Burbank Park. Treehouse Wildlife Center received $10,000 to support the general fund.

“While not guaranteed, each year we have opportunities to invest additional dollars into targeted projects outlined by our corporate partner,” Erker said. “We are excited about the opportunity to invest larger amounts into bigger projects with great regional impact while not pulling from our targeted budget to support our fenceline and neighboring communities.”

Additional investment in the region from Phillips 66 included the Boys and Girls Club and Community Advisory Panel Scholarships which recognized 12 regional students in 2024.

“Investment in our communities includes investing in the future leaders and potential future employees of tomorrow,” Erker said. “In 2025, we will continue to offer the CAP Scholarship and, while still working with our local Boys and Girls Clubs, the Phillips 66 scholarship is open to all high school seniors pursuing a STEM-focused education.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Complimenting the outreach efforts, the Refinery’s employees gave back to multiple organizations through hard work and sweat equity. The company sponsored 14 “Good Energy” volunteer projects supporting 12 regional organizations, including Riverbend Family Ministries, Edwardsville Children’s Museum, Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois, Living Lands & Waters, and the Boys & Girls Club of Bethalto. A total of 100 employees donated 656 hours through the projects. Phillips 66 donates money back to organizations based on employee volunteer hours, so the Good Energy program granted over $16,000 in community support.

In addition to participating in company-sponsored volunteer service projects, employees are encouraged to track their personal volunteer hours through the company’s giving program. In 2024, 199 Wood River Refinery employees logged 10,658 hours granting nearly $230,000 through the Phillips 66 volunteer grant program.

“Our employees continue to raise the bar in their volunteer investments and utilization of the volunteer grant program,” Erker said. “Every year, this category grows, and we know it brings much-utilized dollars to communities and programs such as volunteer fire departments and schools.”

In addition to supporting employee volunteerism, Phillips 66 also provides a dollar-for-dollar matching gift when employees donate to eligible non-profit organizations. In 2024, the company donated over $85,000 to match Wood River Refinery employee donations.

Rounding out the investment in the community in 2024, the Refinery’s annual United Way campaign raised over $150,000 to support the United Way of Greater St. Louis. The money was raised through employee donations, online auction, and special events.

Between company contributions and employee programs like matching gift and volunteer hours, the company’s total local investment was $1,142,481 in 2024.

“Phillips 66 continues to evaluate its social impact programs and provide new ways for local communities to benefit,” Erker said. “We are proud to be a partner in this community and want to continue to invest in programs to strengthen our region.”

About Wood River Refinery

Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

More like this: