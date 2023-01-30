ROXANA - In 2022, Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery supported over 100 local organizations through monetary donations, company sponsored service projects, and employee volunteer efforts.

Through the local charitable giving budget, the Refinery donated over $350,000 to support educational, environmental, health & safety and civic enrichment organizations and projects. Major gift recipients included: Southern Illinois University Edwardsville; Audubon Center at Riverlands; Lewis & Clark Community College Foundation; Community Hope Center; Friends of Pere Marquette State Park; and Riverbend Family Ministries.

The total donation amount included over $55,000 to communities bordering the Refinery property – Wood River, Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana. The donations supported community events and programming, summer reading programs, to help fire departments purchase replacement firefighting foam, and to create a new quality of life program for residents.

“Investing in our local communities and neighbors is a priority in our giving strategy,” says Melissa Erker, Director of Government and Community Relations. “These communities allow us to operate in this region, so we feel it is important to strengthen them with funds and programming that can benefit their residents.”

In addition to local funding, Phillips 66 also supported regional organizations through corporate grants in 2022. Ducks Unlimited received a $250,000 grant to support the Two Rivers National Wildlife Refuge. HeartLands Conservancy received $100,000 for construction on the new Raindrop’s Journey exhibit of the Swansea Clinton Hills Conservation Garden. Edwardsville Children’s Museum received $40,000 to support the Citizen’s Science Program and new pollinator garden project.

The Refinery’s annual United Way campaign raised $190,377 to support the United Way of Greater St. Louis. The money was raised through employee donations, online auction, and special events.

Complimenting the outreach efforts, the Refinery’s employees gave back to multiple organizations through hard work and sweat equity. The company sponsored 13 “Good Energy” volunteer projects supporting 12 regional organizations including Willoughby Heritage Farm, Rebuilding Together Southwest Illinois, and Sleep in Heavenly Peace. A total of 89 employees donated 540 hours through the projects. Phillips 66 donates money back to organizations based on employee volunteer hours, so the Good Energy program granted nearly $13,000 in community support.

Employees are also encouraged to track their individual volunteer hours through the company’s giving program. In 2022, 134 Wood River Refinery employees logged 7,293 hours granting nearly $160,000 through the Phillips 66 volunteer grant program.

“We know employees are volunteering in their personal time throughout the region and Phillips 66 wants to reward these efforts,” says Erker. “Some of the biggest beneficiaries are local volunteer fire departments which often receive up to $4,000 per Refinery employee who serves in a volunteer capacity.”

In addition to supporting employee volunteerism, Phillips 66 also provides a dollar-for-dollar matching gift when employees donate to eligible non-profit organizations. In 2022, the company donated over $92,000 to match Wood River Refinery employee donations.

Between company contributions and employee programs like matching gift and volunteer hours, the company’s total local investment was $1,267,681 in 2022.

About Wood River Refinery



Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66.

