



WOOD RIVER - The Community Advisory Panel (CAP) of the WRB Wood River Refinery, operated by Phillips 66, recently awarded scholarships to six area high school seniors.

The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, are designed to help students offset the cost of tuition at a community college, university or technical school. To participate in the scholarship contest, high school seniors were required to have demonstrated drive, commitment and leadership within the community.

Student recipients were presented with the scholarships during award recognition ceremonies at their schools. The six recipients include Lillian Callahan, A’Miracle Gray, Elizabeth Hanke, Shelbie Jackson, Hayden Sebold, and Mary Wilton

A’Miracle Gray, Elizabeth Hanke and Hayden Sebold all will be graduating from Alton High School. Lillian Callahan and Shelbie Jackson will graduate from Roxana High School. Mary Wilton will graduate from Marquette Catholic High School.

The students were also honored at the Wood River Refinery’s annual Community Leaders’ Dinner on May 4, 2017. The annual dinner allows the region’s community leaders to tour the refinery, interact with the refinery management as well as the CAP and learn more about key issues and initiatives at the refinery. This year 180 leaders attended the dinner, tour and presentation, including a keynote speech by Chet Thompson, President and CEO of the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers. This year’s dinner marked the beginning of the celebration of the refinery’s 100th year in the community.

Since the establishment of the Wood River Refinery Community Advisory Panel Scholarship in 2008, more than $35,000 has been awarded to area students.

The CAP, comprised of 22 community members and 6 refinery employees, was established in 2003 to facilitate communications and information sharing between the refinery and local communities. The CAP meets monthly, but also hosts special events in the community. On Friday, June 16, 2017, the CAP will host a free family movie night featuring the Lego Batman Movie at the Nazarene Community Center in Roxana.

