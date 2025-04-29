ROXANA – Phillips 66 is proud to celebrate April as Good Energy Month, a company-wide initiative that encourages employees across the country to engage in meaningful volunteer service. Employees around the country participate in company-sponsored service projects and are also encouraged to donate their personal time to support local organizations. Wood River Refinery hosted its annual volunteer project to support a local native forest preserve.

On April 24, sixteen employees, including members of the Refinery’s Environmental team, donated 64 hours to support the Edwardsville Children’s Museum Micro Forest. Volunteers performed critical tasks including weeding, staking, replacing tree tubes, and mulching to help the young forest thrive.

“This is our fifth year supporting this project, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see the progress and growth of the trees in this micro-forest,” said Melissa Erker, Director of Mid Continent Public Affairs. “We’re not only nurturing a forest preserve — we’re cultivating a deeper connection between our employees and the communities we serve.”

Beyond volunteer hours, Phillips 66 continues to support the Children’s Museum through substantial financial contributions. The company sponsors the interactive STEM Forest exhibit and, in 2022, provided a $40,000 grant to launch the Citizen Science Program and a new pollinator garden. In 2024, the Refinery contributed $25,000 toward a new Phillips 66-branded filling station in the Museum’s outdoor Discovery Garden.

“Edwardsville Children’s Museum is committed to making a positive impact on the environment, and Phillips 66 Wood River Refinery has been an incredible partner in our mission,” said Kristen Fries, ECM executive director. “Their employees have planted more than 350 trees in our Micro Forest, and year after year, they return to weed, mulch, and maintain the greenspace. Just as important, their generous support continues to fund new nature-focused exhibits that are not only educational for our young visitors, but help boost biodiversity, improve air quality around the Museum, and restore natural habitats for birds, butterflies, and other pollinators. We are so thankful to have Phillips 66 in our community!”

Article continues after sponsor message

In recognition of employee volunteer efforts, Phillips 66 donates back to community organizations through its Volunteer Grant Program. As a result of the April project, the company will donate $1,600 to the Edwardsville Children’s Museum.

While Good Energy Month shines a spotlight on volunteerism in April, Phillips 66’s commitment to community service extends throughout the year. Additional company-sponsored volunteer projects are panned in 2025 which will support Education Day at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, the annual STEM Camp in partnership with the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois and additional organizations.

“Our mission at Phillips 66 is to provide energy and improve lives — and that includes investing time and resources into the places we call home,” Erker added.

So far in 2025, employees at the Wood River Refinery have logged 1,893 volunteer hours, generating nearly $50,000 in grants for local nonprofits. In 2024, their efforts delivered close to $230,000 in community impact through service and volunteer grant funding.

About Wood River Refinery

Located in Roxana, Illinois, and jointly owned by Phillips 66 and Cenovus Energy through the WRB Refining partnership, Wood River Refinery is operated by Phillips 66. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) manufactures, transports and markets products that drive the global economy. The diversified energy company’s portfolio includes Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses. Headquartered in Houston, Phillips 66 has employees around the globe who are committed to safely and reliably providing energy and improving lives while pursuing a lower-carbon future. For more information, visit phillips66.com or follow @Phillips66Co on LinkedIn.

More like this: