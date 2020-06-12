WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library is excited to announce the start of Curbside Pickup! These pickups are by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm and Wednesdays 1:00 - 6:00 pm.

To Place a Hold*

Rules of Curbside:

  • Curbside Hold Pick Up is by appointment only.
  • Upon arrival, please pull up at the main doors and stay in your vehicle
  • Staff will come out and leave your bagged items a table.
  • Once the staff is behind the doors, you may then exit your vehicle and retrieve your items

Things to Note

  • There is a limit of 5 items per patron at this time
  • Only items at our library are available for request
  • No late fees will be accrued during curbside
  • All items will be checked in and quarantined for 72 hours before being shelved or circulated

