Wood River Public Library Announces Curbside Pickup Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Public Library is excited to announce the start of Curbside Pickup! These pickups are by appointment only on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday from 10:00 am - 3:00 pm and Wednesdays 1:00 - 6:00 pm. To Place a Hold* Call Us (618.254.4832)

Email Us ( curbside@woodriverlibrary.org



*Please note only items in our library are available for request at this time Use the SHARE catalog

Upon arrival, please pull up at the main doors and stay in your vehicle

Staff will come out and leave your bagged items a table.

Once the staff is behind the doors, you may then exit your vehicle and retrieve your items Things to Note There is a limit of 5 items per patron at this time

Only items at our library are available for request

No late fees will be accrued during curbside

