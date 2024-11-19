Wood River City Council Meeting

(From left to right): Police Chief Brad Wells, Patrol Officer Chris Barnes, Police Sergeant Bryan Brown, and Deputy Chief Tim Gegen.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WOOD RIVER - Two Wood River police officers were honored at this week’s City Council meeting, with one taking the oath as a patrolman and the other being promoted to the rank of sergeant.

Chris Barnes was officially sworn in as a patrol officer on Monday, while Officer Bryan Brown took the oath for his new position as Police Sergeant.

Barnes said shortly after being sworn in that he plans to stay with the department until his retirement: “I’m excited to be here, and I’m ready to retire from here - so I’ll be here a while,” he said.

Article continues after sponsor message

After taking their official oaths and having their badges pinned on, Barnes and Brown were met with applause from attendees before taking a few photos.

Both were also congratulated by the department after the meeting.

“Congratulations to Sgt. Brown and Officer Barnes!” the department announced Monday night. “We are very fortunate to have each of you protecting our city!”

A full recording of the Nov. 18, 2024 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this:

Wood River PD Honors Lenhardt as 2024 Telecommunicator of the Year
Feb 4, 2025
Fester Named Wood River PD’s 2024 Officer of the Year
Feb 4, 2025
Area Wrestlers Honored For State Championship Performances
Mar 18, 2025
Stalcup - Special Meeting In Council Chambers On March 6, 2025
Mar 6, 2025
Fairmont City Police Welcomes New Officer Jonathon Smelser
Mar 22, 2025

 