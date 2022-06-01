WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police released a notice today that it is attempting to identify the woman shown above.

Wood River Police said this is in regard to an active investigation and no further details can be released at this time.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"If you have information that can assist in identifying her, please call the Wood River Police at 618-251-3114.

"As always, we appreciate the assistance and support of our community," the police department said.

More like this:

Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
2 days ago
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
Wood River Woman Denied Pretrial Release Amid Serious Drug Charges
Yesterday
Sen. Harriss to Host Annual Community Shred Event and Cleanup Day
Mar 7, 2025

 