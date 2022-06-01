Wood River Police Seek Information About Woman In Investigation Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police released a notice today that it is attempting to identify the woman shown above. Wood River Police said this is in regard to an active investigation and no further details can be released at this time. Article continues after sponsor message "If you have information that can assist in identifying her, please call the Wood River Police at 618-251-3114. "As always, we appreciate the assistance and support of our community," the police department said. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending