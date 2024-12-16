WOOD RIVER —The Wood River Police Department and the Wood River Fire Department responded to a domestic incident on Monday night at the intersection of Ninth Street and Madison Avenue.

Police Chief Brad Wells confirmed that the incident was domestic-related, noting that the individuals involved do not reside at the location and that it was not a random occurrence. However, Chief Wells did not provide further details regarding the specifics of the incident.

According to preliminary reports, the victim did not appear to have life-threatening injuries. It remains unclear if any individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

An Alton Memorial Ambulance was seen at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing as authorities continue to gather information.

