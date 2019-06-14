SEE VIDEO:

WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department today released a video segment of an armed robbery at Verizon Wireless, located at 623 Wesley Drive in Wood River. The video was released to assist in the police investigation.

At 7:52 p.m. on June 12, 2019, the Wood River Police Department received a 9-1-1 call reporting an armed robbery at Verizon Wireless.

An employee of Verizon Wireless reported she had just been robbed at gunpoint. She advised two black males came into the store presenting a silver handgun and requesting IPhone’s in the case. No other employees or customers were in the store.

The employee described the suspects as two black males approximately in their 20’s, of thin to medium build, a little taller than her, approximately 5’9 to 5’10 or maybe a little taller. Both were wearing ball caps and bright yellow work vests. One had a white hoodie pulled up over his hat. One suspect has a beard. The employee was not injured in the incident.

Wood River Police said the suspects left the area in a black, GMC SUV, possibly a Terrain. The suspect drove out of the parking lot and turned east toward Illinois Route 111.

The suspects were not located. A search of the area for evidence was done. The vest and some clothing items were recovered. A brown and blonde wig was also recovered to be processed for evidence.

Detectives with the Wood River Police Department are actively working on the investigation. If anyone has information, please contact the Wood River Police Department at (618) 251-3114.

