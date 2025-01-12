WOOD RIVER — Wood River Police responded to a reported robbery on Whitelaw Avenue at approximately 5:25 PM on Sunday.

The incident involved two individuals who had arranged to meet another person for an exchange of property, which had been organized through social media.

Upon their arrival at the designated location, the two individuals were confronted by three suspects who forcibly took the property before fleeing the scene on foot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the encounter.

Thanks to the rapid response of the Wood River Police, two suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident, with the third taken into custody a short time later. All three suspects are now in police custody.

The investigation benefited from the collaboration of several neighboring law enforcement agencies, including East Alton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, and the Alton Police Department K-9 Unit.

Authorities have classified this incident as isolated, assuring the community that the area is now safe. In light of the event, police remind residents to conduct exchanges arranged over social media in secure locations, such as the parking lot or lobby of the Wood River Police Department.

The department expressed gratitude to all assisting agencies and commended its officers for their prompt actions that led to the resolution of the case.

