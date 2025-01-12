WOOD RIVER — Wood River Police responded to a reported robbery on Whitelaw Avenue at approximately 5:25 PM on Sunday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The incident involved two individuals who had arranged to meet another person for an exchange of property, which had been organized through social media.

Upon their arrival at the designated location, the two individuals were confronted by three suspects who forcibly took the property before fleeing the scene on foot. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the encounter.

Article continues after sponsor message

Thanks to the rapid response of the Wood River Police, two suspects were apprehended shortly after the incident, with the third taken into custody a short time later. All three suspects are now in police custody.

The investigation benefited from the collaboration of several neighboring law enforcement agencies, including East Alton, Hartford, Roxana, South Roxana, and the Alton Police Department K-9 Unit.

Authorities have classified this incident as isolated, assuring the community that the area is now safe. In light of the event, police remind residents to conduct exchanges arranged over social media in secure locations, such as the parking lot or lobby of the Wood River Police Department.

The department expressed gratitude to all assisting agencies and commended its officers for their prompt actions that led to the resolution of the case.

More like this:

Aggravated Robbery Charges Filed Against East Alton Teen
Jan 13, 2025
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
East Alton Man Accused Of Aggravated Robbery In Wood River Continues To Face Charges
Jan 21, 2025
Two Victims Hospitalized After Stabbing Incident In Belleville
Feb 21, 2025
St. Louis County Investigates Homicide Near West Florissant Avenue and Dunn Road
Mar 3, 2025

 