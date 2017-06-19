WOOD RIVER - A Family Dollar employee allegedly falsely reported a stabbing/robbery to Wood River Police at 9:02 a.m. Monday at the location at 18 W. Edwardsville Road, Wood River Police said.

In a statement released Monday morning by the Wood River Police Department, the Family Dollar employee said they were robbed and stabbed on the east side of the building. The wounds were described by the first officer on the scene as "superficial," Wood River Police said. The person was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.

The alleged description of the suspect was dispatched and a perimeter was established, Wood River Police said. The Alton Police Department K-9 Unit also responded.

Shortly after the call, evidence was gathered indicating the robbery/stabbing did not, in fact, occur. The alleged victim was later interviewed at the hospital and was arrested. Charges are pending.

