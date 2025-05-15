WOOD RIVER — The Wood River Police Department and Wood River Fire Department responded Thursday night, May 15, 2025, to a reported shooting in the alley behind the 200 block of East Ferguson Avenue.

Officers arriving at the scene found a victim who had been shot. Firefighters and Alton Memorial EMS provided lifesaving measures before transporting the victim to a hospital in Alton. The victim was later airlifted by medical helicopter to a hospital in St. Louis.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said investigators are speaking with a person of interest. Multiple area police departments assisted Wood River authorities in securing the scene.

Ferguson Avenue was closed in the 200 block while police conducted their investigation. The condition of the shooting victim has not been released.

More information to come.

