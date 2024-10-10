WOOD RIVER - A motorcycle collision involving a vehicle occurred on a roadway in Wood River, resulting in first responders attending to the motorcyclist at Sixth and Madison.

The incident took place just after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, prompting a response from Wood River Police and Fire departments, along with Alton Memorial Ambulance services.

The motorcyclist was receiving medical attention at the scene from first responders. Details about the crash, including the specific circumstances leading up to the incident, have not been released. Wood River Police are currently investigating the situation and have not yet released information regarding the cause of the collision.

As the investigation continues, authorities are working to gather more information and assess the events surrounding the crash. Further updates are expected as the situation develops.