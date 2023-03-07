WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said Tuesday night the Wood River Police Department and Illinois Secretary of State Police are investigating an incident with a vehicle that occurred on Carringer Place today.

Wood River Police investigated a situation over the weekend that was a domestic call and it was reported by one involved that a vehicle on Carringer should be checked out. Chief Wells said a Wood River Police officer saw something "that looked suspicious" in the vehicle and as a precaution, the packages were analyzed. The packages were then taken out of the vehicle to make sure everything was safe when the vehicle was eventually towed.

Chief Wells thanked the Illinois Secretary of State Police for their efforts in assisting and said they do a great job.

“We always have good cooperation with all the law enforcement agencies, including the Illinois Secretary of State Police,” Wells said.

The vehicle was towed and the road should be reopened by 7 p.m. Tuesday. The situation remains under investigation, Chief Wells added.

