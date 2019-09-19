WOOD RIVER - At 2:50 a.m. Thursday, Wood River Police Department received notification of a traffic crash in the 600 block of Second Street in Wood River. Once they arrived they first discovered a female driver of a white SUV had struck five parked vehicles.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Further investigation revealed the female driver had struck four other parked vehicles in the area of George Street and Beach Street," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Alcohol was a factor."

Wells added that the female driver was taken into custody and is being held in the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. Wells expects those charges to be released soon.

More like this:

Jamie Wells Honored As Wood River Paid-On-Call Firefighter Of 2024
Feb 22, 2025
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
Fester Named Wood River PD’s 2024 Officer of the Year
Feb 4, 2025
Wood River PD Honors Lenhardt as 2024 Telecommunicator of the Year
Feb 4, 2025
Swansea Woman Faces Multiple Charges: Road Rage Incident Escalates Into Physical Altercation
Yesterday

 