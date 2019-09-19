WOOD RIVER - At 2:50 a.m. Thursday, Wood River Police Department received notification of a traffic crash in the 600 block of Second Street in Wood River. Once they arrived they first discovered a female driver of a white SUV had struck five parked vehicles.

"Further investigation revealed the female driver had struck four other parked vehicles in the area of George Street and Beach Street," Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said. "Alcohol was a factor."

Wells added that the female driver was taken into custody and is being held in the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. Wells expects those charges to be released soon.

