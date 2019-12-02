Wood River Police Department Seeks Info on Aldi's Theft Suspect
WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department is attempting to identify the female pictured in regards to a theft at Aldi's.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Information pertaining to the subject's identification can be left for Sgt. Timmins by calling Wood River Police Dispatch (618) 251-3114 or sending a Direct Message to this FB account.
The Wood River Police Department said it always appreciates the public's cooperation in cases of this nature.
1
More like this: