WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police today announced it is attempting to locate the pictured vehicle involved in an on-going investigation.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Wood River Police Department said the following in a release: "We are attempting to locate the following vehicle that is involved in an on-going investigation. It appears to be a black or dark gray Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra.

"The vehicle has extensive damage on the front passenger side. If you have information on where this vehicle is located or know who is currently or recently been driving this vehicle, please contact us at (618) 251-3114.

More like this:

Wood River Woman Denied Pretrial Release Amid Serious Drug Charges
Today
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
Wood River Man Faces Multiple Charges After High-Speed Pursuit
Mar 4, 2025
Flames From Vehicle Fire Spread To Wood River House
Feb 16, 2025
Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
Yesterday

 