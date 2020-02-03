WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police today announced it is attempting to locate the pictured vehicle involved in an on-going investigation.

The Wood River Police Department said the following in a release: "We are attempting to locate the following vehicle that is involved in an on-going investigation. It appears to be a black or dark gray Chevy Silverado or a GMC Sierra.

"The vehicle has extensive damage on the front passenger side. If you have information on where this vehicle is located or know who is currently or recently been driving this vehicle, please contact us at (618) 251-3114.



