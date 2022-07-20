Wood River Police Department Seeks Info About Two Vehicles In Investigation
July 20, 2022 1:47 PM July 20, 2022 1:56 PM
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police released an announcement on Wednesday morning, that it is trying to identify the owners of each of the two above pictured vehicles in an ongoing investigation."
"If you can help, we certainly appreciate it," the Wood River Police said. "Thank you in advance."
Contact the Wood River Police at (618) 251-3114 with any information about the vehicles.
