Wood RIver Police Department Seeks Identity Of Man In Investigation
August 17, 2020 4:07 PM
WOOD RIVER - Wood River Police Department sent out a notice today they are attempting to identify the following pictured male.
"This is in regard to an active on-going investigation," the Wood River Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page. "If you have any information, please contact us at 618-251-3114.
