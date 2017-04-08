WOOD RIVER - A dog was found in Wood River on Friday, April 7, and Wood River Police Department is trying to help.

"A resident in town found this dog around 3:30 p.m. on Friday in the 400 block of East Ferguson," Wood River Police Department said.
 
"The dog is currently in her possession. Please share to help find the owner or owners."

Contact Wood River Police at (618) 251-3113 with any information about the dog.
 

