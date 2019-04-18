WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department, ILEAS, and Alcohol and Tobacco and Firearms (A.T.F.) executed a search warrant at 711 Rice St., in Wood River, at 5 a.m. Thursday and made arrests.

The warrant was executed due to a drug investigation conducted by the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit and an ongoing investigation conducted by the A.T.F. and the Wood River Police Department Detective Division.

The tenant of the home is identified as follows:

Deborah J. Knight, 53, 700 block of Rice, Wood River. Knight was the target of a drug investigation and was formally charged on April 16, 2019, with the following felony criminal charge: Unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

The warrant and criminal information was signed by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin. Bond was set at $50,000.

Six other people were taken into custody who do not live in the home. The police department has received numerous complaints about this home and the activities occurring in and around the home.

One person taken into custody is being held for being in possession of illegal narcotics. This person will be held until the information can be formally presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

A female was taken into custody due to an outstanding warrant from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office for failing to appear in court on possession of stolen property. The female is identified as Heather D. Ontis, 43, of the 1300 block of Fieldon Hollow Road, Fieldon.

One additional person was taken into custody away from the residence in reference to the ongoing federal investigation.

The execution of the search warrant is a result of cooperation between A.T.F. and the Wood River Police Department. It is also a result of the cooperation of the law-abiding citizens of the City of Wood River who will not tolerate nuisance properties and illegal activity, Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said.

The Wood River Police Department will continue being proactive in the enforcement of illegal drug activity and nuisance properties.

The case remains under investigation. Knight is being held in the Wood River City Jail. Ontis will be transferred to the Jersey County Sheriff’s Office. Any further identification of those charged will be released as the investigation progresses.

