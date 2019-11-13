WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced late Tuesday night that it is attempting to locate a reported missing/endangered 14-year-old female, Kristin Holst.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Her parents reported her as runaway/endangered this evening, November 12, 2019," the Wood River Police Department said in a release. "At the request of the parents we are posting Kristin's photo in an attempt to help locate her. She is described as a white female, approximate height 5-feet-1 inches tall, thin build, approximately 80 pounds, brown hair that is long on top and shaved on the sides, and she has a nose ring.

"If you can assist in her whereabouts please contact the Wood River Police Department or your local law enforcement."

Contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113 with any information about Kristin.

More like this:

Rain or Shine: Senator Harriss to host Community Shred Event and Clean Up Day in Wood River
Yesterday
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
6 days ago
Sen. Harriss to Host Annual Community Shred Event and Cleanup Day
Mar 7, 2025
Wood River Woman Denied Pretrial Release Amid Serious Drug Charges
Today
East Alton-Wood River Senior Maya Mugge Balances Extracurriculars and Academics
Mar 27, 2025

 