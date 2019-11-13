WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced late Tuesday night that it is attempting to locate a reported missing/endangered 14-year-old female, Kristin Holst.

"Her parents reported her as runaway/endangered this evening, November 12, 2019," the Wood River Police Department said in a release. "At the request of the parents we are posting Kristin's photo in an attempt to help locate her. She is described as a white female, approximate height 5-feet-1 inches tall, thin build, approximately 80 pounds, brown hair that is long on top and shaved on the sides, and she has a nose ring.

"If you can assist in her whereabouts please contact the Wood River Police Department or your local law enforcement."

Contact the Wood River Police Department at 618-251-3113 with any information about Kristin.

