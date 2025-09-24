WOOD RIVER – A Granite City man with a history of domestic violence faces new charges after allegedly battering a previous domestic battery victim and invading their Wood River home.

Trymaine J. Davis, 36, of Granite City, was charged on Sept. 15, 2025 with one count each of home invasion (a Class X felony), his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), interfering with the reporting of domestic violence, and violation of pretrial release (both Class A misdemeanors).

On Sept. 14, 2025, Davis allegedly entered a Wood River residence without lawful authority, knowing the home to be occupied, and injured one of the home’s occupants. He is additionally accused of striking a household or family member about the body with his hands and taking the victim’s cell phone to prevent them from calling 911.

Charging documents state Davis had previously been convicted of domestic battery in case from 2022 out of Peoria County, Ill. He also reportedly violated the conditions of his pretrial release from a Madison County felony case of domestic battery from earlier this year, in which he was ordered to have no contact with the same victim from this case.

The state’s petition to deny his pretrial release states Davis entered the home “through a bedroom window without permission” and left the residence before being located and detained.

“Defendant, while inside the residence, battered the victim,” the petition states. “Defendant took the victim’s cell phone, preventing her from calling for assistance.”

The latest case against Davis was presented by the Wood River Police Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

