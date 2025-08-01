



WOOD RIVER – A Cahokia man remains in custody after a domestic battery incident in Wood River led to his arrest involving the Metro East S.W.A.T. team.

Tyler A. Taylor, 32, of Cahokia, Ill., was charged on July 22, 2025 with one count each of aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), unlawful restraint (a Class 4 felony), and domestic battery (a Class A misdemeanor).

On July 202, 2025, Taylor allegedly strangled a household or family member, obstructed them from leaving a Wood River residence, and forcefully grabbed the victim’s phone from her hand, causing a laceration.

Taylor also threatened the victim with a firearm, according to the state’s petition to deny Taylor’s pretrial release from custody. The petition states the victim waited until Taylor was asleep and fled the residence.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Officers documented injuries to her head and hand,” the petition states of the victim. “Victim later provided messages, sent to a third party, wherein defendant stated that he would not go to jail, but would engage in a shootout with police.”

Taylor’s alleged threat to engage in a police shootout lead to the deployment of the Metro East S.W.A.T. team, which assisted the Wood River Police Department in executing an arrest warrant at the residence, where Taylor was taken into custody without incident on July 22, 2025.

Taylor is named as the defendant under an active Order of Protection filed in Madison County involving the same victim from this case, which was issued on July 21, 2025 and is set to expire on Aug. 7, 2025.

The Wood River Police Department presented the case against Taylor, who currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: