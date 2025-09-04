Listen to the story

WOOD RIVER – Separate felony cases of burglary in Wood River involve a city resident accused of breaking into a local business and a South Roxana man charged with burglarizing a vehicle.

Jeffrey M. Porter, 55, of Wood River, was charged on Aug. 29, 2025 with a Class 2 felony count of burglary.

On Aug. 22, 2025, Porter allegedly entered Moe’s Corner at 851 Wood River Ave. in Wood River without legal authority and with the intent to commit a theft.

Randal L. Mamino, 58, of South Roxana, was charged with one count of burglary, a Class 3 felony.

Mamino is accused of knowingly entering an individual’s motor vehicle, a 2012 Ford Econoline E-350, with the intention of committing a theft on July 20, 2025.

The Wood River Police Department presented the cases against Porter and Mamino, both of whom were ordered released from custody pending trial.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

