WOOD RIVER — On Tuesday afternoon, April 22, 2025, the Wood River Police Department, with assistance from neighboring agencies and OnStar, apprehended two individuals wanted in connection with a homicide in Greer, South Carolina.

At approximately 1:25 p.m., the Wood River Police Department Dispatch Center was notified by an OnStar representative that a stolen white Chevrolet 6500 dump truck was being actively tracked within the city limits. The vehicle was believed to be operated by a male suspect wanted for homicide in Greer.

Wood River officers were immediately alerted and began searching for the vehicle. OnStar later reported that the truck had exited Wood River and was traveling southbound on Illinois 255. Officers from the Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana Police Departments joined the search effort.

The vehicle was located north of Interstate 270 on Illinois 255, where officers successfully conducted a felony traffic stop. Two individuals were taken into custody at the scene and identified as John C. Chapman, 52, and Laura A. Chapman, 46, both from Greer, South Carolina.

Following their arrest, both suspects were transported to the Wood River City Jail and subsequently transferred to the Madison County Jail. On April 23, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed charges against the pair. John C. Chapman faces charges as a fugitive from justice related to homicide, while Laura A. Chapman was charged as a fugitive from justice for accessory to felony homicide.

The stolen dump truck was towed to the Wood River Police Department for further processing.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells praised the coordinated response, stating, “This was a great day for law enforcement. Thanks to outstanding cooperation among multiple agencies, we were able to remove two individuals wanted in connection with a violent crime from the streets. I commend the on-duty personnel from the Wood River Police Department and thank the officers from the Hartford, Roxana, and South Roxana Police Departments. I also greatly appreciate the support from Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor and Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido.”

