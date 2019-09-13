WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Police Department announced arrests involving illegal narcotics on Thursday afternoon.

The following individuals were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETIMINE:

Dennis C. Hampton, 31, of 645 Madison Ave., Wood River, and Alex A. Malley, 23, 549 1st St., Wood River.

Members of the Wood River Police Department Drug Unit conducted an undercover investigation surrounding the activities at 645 Madison Ave. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained on the address. A search warrant was executed at the address on September 11, 2019, by members of the Wood River Police Department and the ILEAS Tactical Response Team.

Four people were taken into custody during the search warrant, which included Hampton and Malley. Hampton and Malley were in possession of methamphetamine at the time of the search warrant. Both were taken to the Wood River City Jail pending formal charges. The others were released from custody. Bond was set at $20,000.00 each on Hampton and Malley. Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said the address has been the source of numerous calls for the police department and a nuisance for the neighborhood.

"The Wood River Police Department will continue to serve the good people who live in this community," Chief Wells said. "Those who choose to possess illegal narcotics within the city limits of the City of Wood River will continue to get the attention of the Wood River Police Department.

"This investigation is ongoing and more charges against those who visit the address may be forthcoming."

