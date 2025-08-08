WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Officers from the Wood River Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 300 block of South Central Avenue on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at approximately 9:11 p.m., after a female caller reported being assaulted outside a residence.

Upon arrival, officers began an on-scene investigation and learned that Benjamin T. Hale, a male subject inside the home, allegedly threatened the victim with a firearm earlier that day and was involved in illegal drug activity. The victim also accused another woman, Savannah LeBlanc, of physically battering her.

Police obtained consent from Hale to enter the residence, where they detected a strong odor of gasoline and observed suspected controlled substances in plain view. Two other individuals inside the home, Savannah LeBlanc and Michael “Dylan” Bass, were identified and found to have active arrest warrants.

During LeBlanc’s arrest, she resisted by kicking the interior of a patrol vehicle and kicking an officer in the mouth, causing injury. She was subsequently restrained without further incident.

Detectives secured a search warrant for the residence, recovering suspected Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, drug packaging materials, ammunition, a gasoline container, and additional evidence. All items were seized and logged into evidence.

Following the investigation, felony warrants were obtained through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Hale faces charges including Felon in Possession of a Weapon, Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Schedule IV), and Violation of Pretrial Release related to methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

LeBlanc was charged with Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Bass faces a charge of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Hale was remanded to the Madison County Jail, while LeBlanc and Bass were released under standard pretrial conditions after their warrants were executed.

Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells praised the coordinated efforts of patrol officers and detectives in resolving the incident and removing dangerous drugs from the community.

