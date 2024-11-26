WOOD RIVER - A 45-year-old man from Huntsville, Illinois, was charged today with burglary in connection to an incident at a local fitness center. Steven J. Kuklinski faces allegations of breaking into Pride Fitness, located at 1533 E. Edwardsville Rd. in Wood River, Illinois.

The burglary was reported to the Wood River Police Department on November 12, 2024, after the owner discovered the break-in while preparing to open for business. Following the report, both the Patrol Division and Investigation Division of the Wood River Police Department pursued multiple leads to identify the suspect.

Kuklinski was apprehended this morning in Belleville, Illinois. He was taken into custody and subsequently transported to the Wood River City Jail, with plans to transfer him to the Madison County Jail.

“This case was brought together due to good police work by Patrol Officers and Detectives with the Wood River Police Department,” said a spokesperson for the department. “I commend their efforts. I also want to thank the Belleville Police Department and the U.S. Marshall Service for their assistance.” Wood River Police Chief Brad Wells said

