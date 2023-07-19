WOOD RIVER - The City of Wood River plans a ribbon-cutting for a new All-Inclusive Playground and Challenge Course at Central Park.

Please join the City of Wood River for a ribbon cutting for the new all-inclusive playground and challenge course on Tuesday July 25, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Central Park. Central Park is located at 633 North Wood River Avenue in Wood River, next to the Wood River Roundhouse.

The Wood River Parks and Recreation Department, with funding from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, installed a new one-of-a-kind all-inclusive playground with poured-in-place rubber surfacing, a fitness challenge course that includes artificial turf and a timing feature, as well as concrete sidewalks and borders. We are excited to have this new amenity, and residents are invited to participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. For more information about upgrades to our parks and programs, please visit www.wrparks.org or www.woodriver.org and follow Wood River Parks and Recreation on Facebook.

