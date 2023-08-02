WOOD RIVER - After closing down several years ago, Pizza Hut is back in Wood River and happy to be serving the community once again.

Located at 897 East Edwardsville Road, the restaurant opens at 10:30 a.m. every day and closes at 10 p.m. on weeknights or 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. They offer delivery and carry-out.

“There’s just a big need in the area for pizza,” Jon Cobb, an area coach for Pizza Hut, said. “We’ve got a product, and people have been dying for us to come back.”

He said that the business often sees and receives comments about wanting the store to reopen. The location opened on Tuesday, Aug. 1 and has already seen many customers.

“It’s been very well-received,” Cobb added. “We’re doing delivery and carry-outs only here, and it’s going pretty well.”

To learn more (or order a pizza), visit Pizza Hut’s official website or call the Wood River location at 618-217-0024.

