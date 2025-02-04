Wood River City Council Meeting

WOOD RIVER – At Monday’s City Council meeting, Wood River Mayor Tom Stalcup and Police Chief Brad Wells honored Brendan Lenhardt with the Telecommunicator of the Year award for 2024.

Wells spoke highly of Lenhardt as a skilled communicator and multi-tasker, citing him as one of the department’s “success stories.”

“Telecommunicator Lenhardt is an outstanding professional and highly dedicated employee,” Wells said. “He consistently demonstrates key qualities such as leadership, resourcefulness, compassion, professionalism, and the ability to multitask – traits that define an exemplary telecommunicator.

“Over the past year, Telecommunicator Lenhardt has gone above and beyond, offering to assist in various areas to cover vacant positions in dispatch. He successfully completed the state-approved communications training officer program.”

The chief then outlined two occasions on which Lenhardt’s decisive communication skills made a significant difference during critical moments.

“One notable example of Lenhardt’s skill and leadership occurred on the evening of Thursday, May 23, 2024,” Wells said. “The East Alton Police Department initiated an investigation into a reckless discharge of a firearm. As officers were positioned outside the suspect’s residence, they came under gunfire from an armed and barricaded subject.

“Officers immediately requested backup; Telecommunicator Lenhardt demonstrated exceptional leadership, composure, and expertise during the high-pressure situation, coordinating efforts and resources that contributed to a successful resolution.

“On another occasion, Telecommunicator Lenhardt assisted in identifying a theft suspect and their vehicle using the LPR camera system that the council generously approved for us. This lead to the identification and recovery of a [piece of] stolen property valued at several thousand dollars, showcasing his resourcefulness and commitment to solving cases.

Wells concluded: “Telecommunicator Lenhardt is a dedicated professional whose actions and contributions have made a significant impact on our department. His leadership, skill, and commitment to excellence make him highly deserving of this recognition.”

Lenhardt received the 2024 Telecommunicator of the Year award from the mayor shortly before taking photos with him and the chief, as applause erupted from those in attendance.

Also on Monday night, the 2024 Officer of the Year award was presented to Geoffrey Fester. Both award recipients were honored in a congratulatory post on the Wood River Police Department’s Facebook page after the meeting.

“Congratulations to you both and thank you for your service to our community!” the department wrote.

A full recording of the Feb. 3, 2025 Wood River City Council meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.





