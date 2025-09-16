WOOD RIVER - Community members have the chance to participate in several upcoming events sponsored by Wood River Main Street.In addition to the Wood River Food Truck Festival scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, the Wood River Main Street organization will host a City Wide Clean Up on Oct. 11, followed by a golf tournament fundraiser on Oct. 17. The fun culminates with the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event on Oct. 22, a favorite among residents.“I’ve said it a million times, communica...