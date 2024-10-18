WOOD RIVER - The Wood River Museum has announced the release of its 2025 calendars, honoring local veterans who lost their lives in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The calendars feature photographs and information about these individuals, serving as a tribute to their sacrifices for freedom.

The calendars are available for purchase at various locations, including the Wood River Museum, the Library, City Hall, Busey Bank, Midwest Members Credit Union, First Mid Bank & Trust, Farm Fresh, and Rustic Roots. Priced at $5.00, the calendars also serve as a significant fundraiser for the Wood River Heritage Council.

For those unable to purchase the calendar in person, it can be mailed within the United States for an additional fee of $3. Interested buyers can call 618-254-1993 and leave a message to arrange for mailing.

Bruce Jean, a representative of the Wood River Museum, said the calendar aims to ensure that the contributions of these veterans are not forgotten.

"It’s all about these veterans; let them never be forgotten," she said. The War Memorial in Central Park lists the names of all who died, reinforcing the importance of remembering their legacy."