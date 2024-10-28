Our Daily Show! LIVE Wood River Trick or Treat: Mayor Tom Stalcup

WOOD RIVER - As families enjoyed Wood River’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat night last week, Mayor Tom Stalcup reflected on the town’s growth.

Stalcup noted that the town has brought in many new businesses and revitalized their downtown district. He thanked the people in the city who have made this possible.

“We got together with a lot of the building owners who are down here and got some new ordinances passed and cleaned up some of the older buildings, and it just started snowballing from there,” Stalcup said. “About four years ago, when I first came into office, Chief [Brad] Wells, who’s also our Building and Zoning czar, he had some ideas. And Steve Palin came into office for the city manager’s job, and they work really well together.”

The Downtown Trick-or-Treat event represents the town’s expansion over the years, as Stalcup noted the sidewalks were “shoulder-to-shoulder” with families and kids enjoying their evening in Wood River. He expressed appreciation for the event and shared that his own grandkids used to love going to the Downtown Trick-or-Treat every year.

“It’s really a good time,” he said. “We enjoy this every year, and people seem to really enjoy it, as you can tell. With the kids and the different costumes and everything, it’s really a good time for us.”

According to Stalcup, the police officers are always eager to volunteer for the Downtown Trick-or-Treat event. The fire department also works hard to put on the annual Halloween parade. This year’s parade was the 39th annual parade and took place on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024.

Stalcup noted that it takes a lot of dedication and hard work from several organizations and community members to make these events possible. He is pleased by what Wood River has accomplished, and he looks forward to more fun in the future.

“It’s just been years of enjoyment,” he added. “As I get older, it’s really neat to watch the kids grow up with it.”

