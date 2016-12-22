WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Wood River driver was involved in a serious accident on Illinois Route 148 across the Crab Lake Bridge in Williamson County in Southern Illinois.

The Wood River driver – 28-year-old Ryan Davis of Wood River – was operating a 2004 Mitsubishi SUV and northbound on Route 148 when he swerved into the southbound lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord head-on driven by Janice Ellet, 64, of Carterville, Illinois State Police said.

Both vehicles encountered major damage and came to a final rest on the roadway. Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes at the location, State Police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Davis was transported to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion. Ellet was taken to Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Illinois State Police listed the cause of the accident as improper lane usage.

ISP was assisted in the accident by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, IDNR Conservation Police, Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue and Vernell’s Towing.

More like this: