WILLIAMSON COUNTY - A Wood River driver was involved in a serious accident on Illinois Route 148 across the Crab Lake Bridge in Williamson County in Southern Illinois.

The Wood River driver – 28-year-old Ryan Davis of Wood River – was operating a 2004 Mitsubishi SUV and northbound on Route 148 when he swerved into the southbound lane and struck a 2009 Honda Accord head-on driven by Janice Ellet, 64, of Carterville, Illinois State Police said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Both vehicles encountered major damage and came to a final rest on the roadway. Illinois Route 148 was closed for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes at the location, State Police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Davis was transported to Heartland Regional Hospital in Marion. Ellet was taken to Herrin Hospital in Herrin.

Illinois State Police listed the cause of the accident as improper lane usage.

ISP was assisted in the accident by Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, IDNR Conservation Police, Lake of Egypt Fire and Rescue and Vernell’s Towing.

More like this:

Wood River Woman Denied Pretrial Release Amid Serious Drug Charges
2 days ago
Two-Vehicle Crash on Illinois Route 143 Leaves One Injured
Mar 15, 2025
Summer Fun In Southwest Illinois Features Festivals, Events, and More
Mar 24, 2025
Three Lives Lost in St. Clair County Head-On Collision
Mar 18, 2025
Alton Man Accused Of Wood River Burglary, Firearm Theft
Mar 30, 2025

 