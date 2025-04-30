WOOD RIVER – A Wood River resident faces his second charge of domestic battery against the same victim while still on probation from the previous incident.

Christopher J. Huch, 29, of Wood River, was charged on April 21, 2025 with his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery, a Class 2 felony.

Huch is accused of striking a household or family member in the face with his fist and knee on April 19, 2025.

According to a petition to deny Huch’s pretrial release, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies observed injuries on the victim including “dried blood near victim's nose and mouth as well as defensive wound marks on her hands.”

The petition adds that at the time of this incident, Huch was already on probation for domestic battery against the same victim from a 2024 case in which Huch pled guilty and was sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Huch’s latest domestic battery case was presented by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, and he was ordered remanded to jail for his initial appearance in court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

