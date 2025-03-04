OTTERVILLE – A Wood River man accused of fleeing from a Jersey County traffic stop at high speeds in a stolen car faces multiple felonies after other unlawful items were found in his possession.

Justin G. Rodewald, 37, of Wood River, was charged on Feb. 24, 2025 with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle (a Class 2 felony), unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (a Super Class 3 felony), unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing/attempting to eluded a peace officer (a Class 4 felony).

Rodewald allegedly failed to stop in Otterville after an officer signaled for him to stop his vehicle. He reportedly drove more than 100 miles per hour over the legal speed limit in an attempt to elude the officer.

The vehicle Rodewald was driving had been stolen, according to court documents. He was also found in possession of “a fixed blade knife with a blade longer than three inches,” as well as less than five grams of methamphetamine.

Rodewald was granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions. Among the conditions of his release, it is noted the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court of Jersey County may order him to surrender any and all firearms and/or his Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card to a law enforcement officer determined by the court.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

