ALTON/WOOD RIVER – A man from Wood River faces five felony counts of child pornography after Alton authorities executed search warrants on his home, cell phone, and Kik account.

Dane A. Grant, 31, of Wood River, was charged on June 26, 2025 with five Class X felony counts of child pornography. Grant allegedly shared multiple videos depicting child pornography via the Kik application on Jan. 26, 2025.

The Alton Police Department investigation began on April 1, 2025 after the agency was “notified of three cybertips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children involving the dissemination of child pornography via the Kik application,” according to the state’s petition to deny Grant’s pretrial release from custody.

“Detectives viewed the files associated with these cybertips and determined them to involve child pornography,” the petition states. “The Internet Protocol [IP] addresses associated with some of the disseminations returned to Spectrum. A search warrant was obtained for subscriber information relating to the IP address which returned to [the 200 block of] South Central Avenue, Alton.”

After obtaining a search warrant for the Kik account, detectives determined the account belonged to Grant because “a video of the defendant's face was associated with” the account. On June 25, 2025, authorities executed a search warrant on Grant’s cell phone and his residence, where he reportedly lived with his wife and 6-year-old daughter.

“The defendant was also interviewed [and] admitted to ownership of the Kik accounts associated with the dissemination of child pornography and viewing and disseminating child pornography,” the petition states.

Grant was arrested by the Alton Police Department and currently remains in custody at the Madison County Jail.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

