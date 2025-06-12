WOOD RIVER – A man from Wood River faces multiple felony charges after fleeing from police at high speeds and more in a vehicle stolen from an ex-partner.

Tremayne L. Brown, 30, of Wood River, was charged on May 27, 2025 with one count of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle (a Class 2 felony) and two counts of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer (both Class 4 felonies).

Brown was allegedly in possession of a Hyundai Santa Fe with an Illinois registration number which he knew to be stolen on May 27, 2025. He was additionally accused of failing to stop after being signaled to stop by police, fleeing at at least 21 mph over the legal speed limit and disobeying two or more traffic control devices.

A petition to deny Brown’s pretrial release was filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. According to the petition, Brown drove the vehicle of an ex-partner without permission, then fled from an attempted traffic stop by police at speeds exceeding 70 mph in a 30 mph speed zone, ignoring multiple traffic signals as he attempted to flee.

The state’s petition was later denied, with a Release Order granting Brown pretrial release from custody. According to the Release Order, the state “failed to prove the defendant’s speed and disobedience of one traffic control device rose to the level of threat required to constitute a forcible felony under the statute.”

The Wood River Police Department presented the case against Brown, who was ordered released from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

